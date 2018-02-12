Warning siren will be tested in Waipahu this week

By Published: Updated:

Don’t be alarmed if you hear a warning siren in Waipahu this week.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management will conduct a siren test on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The test will occur between 1 and 4 p.m. at Village Park (Hoaeae Community Park).

The siren was installed as part of the Statewide Siren Modernization Project.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound six to eight times for 30-second to 3-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.”

During the tests, Emergency Management Officials and Technicians will be checking the functionality of the siren.

Questions regarding this test should be directed to the Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960.

