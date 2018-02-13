‘Bows hope defensive adjustments can stop skid

With two games past the midpoint of the conference regular-season, the University of Hawai’I men’s basketball team will head to the road for a pair of games in Southern California. First up for the Rainbow Warriors is a meeting against UC Irvine on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Bren Events Center. Tipoff is 8:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. HT.

The two teams are currently heading in opposite directions. UH (13-10, 4-6 BW) is on a season-long five-game losing streak, while UCI (13-14, 8-3 BW) is on a season-long five-game winning streak. The ‘Bows five-game Big West skid is its longest since joining the league in 2012-13. Despite its skid, Hawai’i remains in sixth in the Big West standings and 2.5 games out of third place.

UH is 1-4 on the road this year, with its lone win coming at CSUN (65-46) on Jan. 6. One thing that has been going right has been the team’s free-throw shooting. The ‘Bows are shooting 81 percent from the free throw line as a team in the last six games. Prior to that stretch, UH was shooting just 65% for the season.

Following its game at UCI, UH will play at UC Riverside on Saturday, Feb. 17 and look to avenge its 64-60 loss in Honolulu on Feb. 7.

Game 24

Who: Hawai’i (13-10, 4-6 Big West) at UC Irvine (13-14, 8-3 Big West)

When: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

Time: 8:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. HT

Where: Bren Events Center (6,000) – Irvine, Calif.

Television: None.

Streaming Video: ESPN3/Watch ESPN app.

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (55-32). Russell Turner is in his ninth season at UC Irvine (142-119).

Series Information: UCI leads, 11-5.

About UC Irvine: The Anteaters started league play at 3-3, but are now riding a season-long five-game win streak that has propelled them to second place in Big West…UCI leads the Big West in scoring defense (68.1), field goal percentage defense (.392), rebounding margin (+7.7), and blocks (4.3)…sophomore guard Evan Leonard leads a balanced attack at 12.9 ppg.

#HawaiiMBB