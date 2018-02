Zouk is a dance born in the 90’s in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. This sexy dance is an evolution of the dance called Lambada and puts an emphasis on sexy hair & hip movements & body connection with one’s partner.

Island Zouk Hawaii offers drop in/Beginner friendly classes each Thursday evening in Chinatown at the bar “Nextdoor” at 8pm. Everyone is welcome.

For more info, visit www.islandzouk.com or their FB Page “ Island Zouk Hawaii” or “island zouk” on Instagram.