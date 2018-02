If you ever needed an excuse not to take out the trash…

This video was posted to Facebook by Tu Dongdong and shows a enormous wild boar scrounging for food in Hong Kong.

You can see three piglets patiently keeping watch as the boar stands on two legs to hunt through a dumpster.

No word on what kind of Chinese delicacies he must have been after, but it’s safe to say people avoided taking out their garbage while that big family was around.