Governor announces plans for new Diamond Head Concourse at Honolulu airport

Governor David Ige and Matt Shelby, co-chair, Airlines Committee of Hawaii, are announcing the plans for a new Diamond Head Concourse at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

During the press conference, officials spoke in length about SB2996 that established a Hawaii airports corporation.

“Authorizes the establishment of the Hawaii airports corporation within the department of transportation for administrative purposes. Sets out appointment of members to the board of directors and powers and duties of the Hawaii airport corporation. Transfers the aeronautics functions of DOT to the Hawaii airports corporation by the established transfer completion date agreed upon by Hawaii airports corporation, the director of transportation, and the governor, which shall be no later than July 1, 2021.”

