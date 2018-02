Local boy, Ethan Wacker, who is one of the stars on the Disney show Bizaardvark is up for a shorty award! The Shorty Awards honors the best of social media.

He joins us today to tell us more about the nomination and give us an update on his Disney show.

Voting to determine the finalists and winners closes on February 22 at 11:59PM ET.

You can vote for Ethan once per day at http://shortyawards.com/.