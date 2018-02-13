Rainbow Warriors assistant Chaudhari takes job with Falcons

Another University of Hawai’i football staff member is making a move.

Special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari will be accepting an assistant coaching position with the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple colleagues of the coach.

This marks as the fifth assistant to leave the program to leave since the beginning of the 2017 season, joining defensive coordinator Legi Suiaunoa, linebackers coach Sean Duggan, wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson, and offensive line coach Chris Naeole.

In 2018 he special teams unit will return long snapper Noah Borden, punter Stan Guidon, and place kicker Alex Trifonovitch. Leading kick returner Keelan Ewaliko exhausted his eligibility while punt returner Dylan Collie announced his transfer.

Wide Receiver John Ursua was used to return punts in 2017 before tearing his ACL.

Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich will now be in search of a replacement on his staff with spring practice slated to begin March 21st.