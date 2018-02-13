U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono to be honored for her fight against cancer

Over 58,000 Hawaii residents are living with cancer. One of them is fighting stage four cancer but is bravely still serving in congress. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Dr. Shane Morita, surgical oncologist at Queen’s Medical Center & Chair of Hawaii Comprehensive Cancer Coalition joined us in studio to talk about an honor that U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono will soon receive.

It is estimated that more than 6,000 people will be diagnosed, and greater than 2,500 will not survive the diagnosis. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Hawaii. Lung and bronchial cancers are the most common types of cancers in both men and women in Hawaii, followed by breast (women), colorectal, prostate (men), pancreatic, liver, and ovarian (women) cancers.

Morita says the Coalition will host a Summit that will discuss issues relevant to the impact of cancer and recognize Hirono as recipient of the Courage Award. Hirono will speak in person and providing insight about her cancer journery and experience. It will take place at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom 4 from 9 AM to 1 PM. There is no cost to attend. Lunch will be provided and parking fully validated. Please call 692-7480 to register, as seating is limited!