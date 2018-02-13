United Airlines passengers brace for impact after engine cover rips off during flight

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu experienced a scare in the air.

According to photos and video from people on board, it appears the cowling, or cover, fell off one of the engines.

Passengers tell us it all at started 40 minutes before they were about to land.

“We heard a really loud bang and the right engine went,” said passenger Holly Lynch.

“The engine right where we were sitting, which would have been on the right side of the plane, was completely blown,” said passenger Karyn Dove-Mitchell.

“I turned on my phone. I took this video, and at the end, I told my family I love them,” said passenger Kathleen Clifford.

The crew instructed passengers to prepare for an emergency landing.

“They made everybody practice the emergency thing at the end. We had to sit down. We had to be down with our heads down, holding our ankles when we landed,” Clifford said.

Passengers were tucked in their seats with their heads bent, chanting “Brace, brace, brace!” Cheers erupted as the plane landed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. No one was hurt.

Everyone we spoke to say the crew did an amazing job. Passengers applauded the pilot for a smooth landing. Some even hugged the pilot, grateful that they did not have to do a water landing.

United Airlines issued the following statement: “United flight 1175 traveling to Honolulu from San Francisco called for an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate.”

The company later issued a revised statement that said: “United flight 1175 traveling to Honolulu from San Francisco landed safely after the pilots called for an emergency landing because of a loss of the engine cowling (the covering of the engine). Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft. The aircraft taxied to the gate and passengers deplaned normally.”

A spokesman for the state Department of Transportation issued the following statement: “This afternoon United Airlines flight 1175 reported a mechanical issue en route to HNL. The plane landed safely with Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel standing by as a precaution. The plane has been taken to the hangar. There is no impact on airport operations or runways.”

A closer look at the engine shows a missing blade in the fan.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

According to a spokesman: “United flight 1175, a Boeing 777 from San Francisco to Honolulu, declared an emergency due to a vibration in the right engine. The plane landed on Runway 8R without incident around 12:40 p.m. local time. The FAA will investigate.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending two investigators, who are expected to arrive Wednesday night. It is also working with United Airlines to get the flight data and cockpit voice recorders sent to its lab.

“When something like this happens, you don’t know what kind of secondary damage happened when the cowling flies off the engine. It does make for some tense moments,” said aviation expert Peter Forman. “What the pilot is looking for is how this event will affect the range of plane, because there is more drag. You’re wondering if there’s any fuel lines that were damaged. I think that’s why they want fire trucks to come out after it lands, just to make sure it’s not dripping any fuel. Those are the kind of things pilots are looking for. Looks like the crew will handle it fine.”

