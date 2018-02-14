20th Annual Monsignor Charles A. Kekumano Award & Scholarship Dinner is this Saturday

Published:

The Monsignor Charles A. Kekumano Award and Scholarship Dinner celebrates and perpetuates the spirit of service to others and giving back to the community. Maryknoll School recognizes two remarkable individuals at this special event  – a community leader and a Maryknoll high school junior – who exemplify leadership, excellence and community service.   This year, they are pleased to honor Master Navigator Nainoa Thompson and this year’s Kekumano Scholar, Marisah Goo.

For more information or tickets, check out their website at MaryknollSchool.org.

