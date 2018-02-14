Elusive wallaby spotted in Halawa

Related Coverage Caught on video: The elusive Kalihi Valley wallaby

The elusive wallaby was recently spotted far from its Kalihi home.

A viewer sent us a photo of the marsupial via Report It as it perched outside Halawa Correctional Facility.

In 1916, three wallabies were brought to Oahu to be part of a private zoo in Alewa Heights, but they escaped when a dog attacked their tent.

They established a colony in the back of Kalihi Valley and are sometimes spotted in the community.

The last population count was done in the early ’90s, and reached as high as 75.

It’s illegal to hunt, kill, or own one of these animals.