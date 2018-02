The Great Aloha Sports, Health and Fitness Expo is hitting the Blaisdell this weekend! Carole Kai joined us this morning with all of the expo details.

http://www.greataloharun.com/expo-info/

Great Aloha Run Expo:

Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

February 16, 2018: 4 pm to 9 pm

February 17, 2018: 9 am to 7 pm

February 18, 2018 — 9 am to 5 pm

General Admission: $5.00, Active Duty Military & Dependents: $2.50 with ID, Senior Citizens 65 and Over: FREE Keiki Ages 12 and Under: FREE *with paying adult