Goodwill Hawaii provides free tax help to low income families

Goodwill Hawaii is now taking appointments to help individuals or families, who earned $54,000 or less in 2017 and do not own a home or business, prepare and file their taxes for free. New this year, in addition to the in-person appointments Goodwill is offering drop-off services at all of its clinic locations except Windward Oahu. This morning,Kelley Cho, Director of PR & Communications at Goodwill Hawaii, and Ashley Noji, Assistant Vice President of Bank of Hawaii, joined us with all of the details.

http://www.higoodwill.org/goodwill-programs/community-services/free-tax-preparation-services/