Hilo grad Ka’aua returns healthy to bolster ‘Bows bats

As the old saying goes: No rain, no rainbows.

The dark days are behind University of Hawai’i redshirt senior catcher/infielder Chayce Ka’aua, who is planning to provide a spectrum of light in 2018 when the Rainbow Warriors open their season against Air Force this weekend.

The Hilo high school graduate has missed 66% of the team’s last 104 games due to a broken finger and a sports hernia.

“After these past few years with the injuries I spent most of my time working out, but more time healing my body.” Ka’aua said.

“Rehab, stretching. I never really knew how important it was until I started getting hurt.”

Now fully healthy for the first time since his redshirt freshman season, Ka’aua is finally able to show off his strength.

In this weigh troom this off season Ka’aua broke the program’s squat record by putting up 490 lbs. The power plays at the plate, where he put on a show hitting cleanup in last Saturday’s 13-0 win in the Alumni Game going 2-3 with a double and two-run home run onto Kalele road in left field.

“I knew if I was healthy I could help the team do good so I’m just trying to stay healthy.” Ka’aua added.

“Made little tweaks in my swing, it’s finally paying off. It feels good though, so I’m ready. I’m just gonna go out there and try to be aggressive. I feel like that’s the whole team’s approach this year is make things happen. We got a good team, we got a good offense. We got a lot of experienced guys, and this is my fifth year here but we haven’t made a playoff yet. We’re definitely trying to make the playoff but we’re just going to take it one game at a time and do the job that’s presented in front of us.”

Hawai’i will open their season Friday night against the Falcons at 6:35 pm at Les Murakami Stadium