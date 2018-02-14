P4P top dog Cabanban headlines state wrestling tourney

The opening day of the Hawai’i state wrestling championships took place Wednesday at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

Among the grapplers advancing into the semifinals was three-time state champion and Hawaii Prep World’s pound-for-pound top-ranked Corey Cabanban of Saint Louis.

The Crusaders 126 lb. star remained unbeaten in his career in the tourney, topping Weiyi Zheng from Aiea in the first round and Isaac Stalcup from Leilehua in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals Thursday, Cabanban will face off with 4 seed Jeff Dudoit from Lahainaluna.

Click here for the HHSAA boys and girls brackets.