Planned power outage to affect businesses and condos for hours

A number of buildings around the Ala Moana Area will lose power overnight from 11pm on Thursday to 7 am Friday morning. “We are really trying to give advance notice. It is emergency work and it really needs to be done,” said Shannon Putnam of HECO.

According to HECO, Walmart and Sams Club are among the businesses affected along with others along Keeamoku street as repair crews will be working in a manhole on Kona Street.

The Ewa end of Ala Moana Center will also lose power Thursday night, along with four separate condominium towers. “Normally we wouldn’t have to do such a large outage planned outage but it’s a higher voltage line or cable and or crews are going to be working underground in an underground vault,” added Putnam.

The Brilliant Ox is among the businesses that will have to deal with the overnight power outage on Thursday. Even though the restaurant closes one hour before the power goes out, the restaurant’s general manager Adam Carmody says they’ll still feel the effects.

He says the restaurant will have to contend with losing power to it’s refrigeration system. “Right now we are thinking about filling up some of the extra ice barrels we have and keeping them in the walk-in and sealing the walk in as best we can. It’s just a refrigerator. It holds temperature down to 35 so we will get everything done before 11 o’clock. We’ll get everything sealed as best we can with duct tape or something just to keep the cold in, and not let anybody in there. We’ll keep it a good temperature but that’s basically all we can really do.”

“We apologize to customers who will be inconvenienced by this emergency repair work,” said Jim Alberts, senior vice president of customer service for Hawaiian Electric. “We scheduled overnight work in order to minimize the impact on those affected and we hope this advance notice will enable customers to plan around it.”

The circuit that must be de-energized serves commercial businesses and condo towers in the Ala Moana area, including the makai end of Keʻeaumoku Street to the HMSA building, the ʻewa expansion of Ala Moana Center and four condominiums: One Ala Moana, Waihonua, Moana Pacific and Hawaiki Tower.

Hawaiian Electric employees have contacted affected businesses and condominium managers so that they are able to plan accordingly. The outage will not affect traffic lights or street lights in the area.

The work was prompted by an outage Friday night that was caused by an underground cable fault. If the work is delayed, the greater the likelihood of a prolonged outage and more extensive repairs.