Police seek suspect in First Hawaiian Bank robbery in Kaimuki

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a mas suspected of robbing the Kaimuki First Hawaiian Bank located at 3599 Waialae Avenue.

It happened on Monday, February 12, 2018, at around 3:13 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the Kaimuki First Hawaiian Bank, approached the teller, and demanded money. The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

The suspect is described to be in his 40s to 50s, 5’8″ to 5’9″ with an average build and fair complexion.

He was wearing a long sleeve white jacket, blue jeans, dark athletic shoes, white baseball cap over a dark beanie, dark wrap around glasses, and a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.