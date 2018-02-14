Valentine’s Day as we all know is on a Wednesday this year and that’s making it tough for some couples to share their night of love. Not to worry, we have the perfect event for you: The Valentine’s Date That’s Worth the Wait. This morning on Wake Up 2day, musician, singer and songwriter Josh Tatofi joined us in studio to tell us about a great event coming on Friday, February 16.

Tatofi says along with himself, Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Mark Yamanaka, Lehua Kalima and Kalani Pe`a will entertain guests.

The Valentine’s feast includes prime rib, fish, chicken, pasta, salads, fruits, soups, grilled vegetables and an assortment of desserts.

Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner/show starts at 6:30pm at the Pomaika`i Ballrooms in Iwilei.

For more info or to make your reservations, call 695-4379 or 695-4496.