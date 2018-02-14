Welcome Home: Downtown Honolulu

Published:

Whether it be Chinatown or closer to financial district on Bishop Street, the downtown market offers a wide variety of condo-centric living options. These options include luxury living like Pinnacle Honolulu to the more affordable Queen Emma Gardens, and even the mixed-use residential, business, and hotel like Executive Centre. It’s not just a popular place to work and dine, but also to live.

Locations Realtor Robyn Hirokane joined us in studio to take a closer look at the Downtown Honolulu Area.

 

