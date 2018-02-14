YouTube TV reaches Hawaii!

Have you been looking for options to watch live television? Especially KHON2 News and specials?

YouTube TV is here in Hawaii! And at the time of this post, the service is free to try for 7 days.

Google launched the live TV streaming service in April 2017 in a few select cities across the U.S., and it has finally reached the islands.

YouTube TV works on phones, tablets, and laptops through their browsers. Watching on an actual TV requires Google’s Chromecast or the use of an app available on Android TV (excluding Xiaomi Mi Box), Xbox, Samsung and LG smart TVs, Apple TV, and Roku.

Because the service is from Google, you can also connect you Google Home and Chromecast devices to the service to allow for voice commands.

It also has a cloud DVR with no storage limits and six accounts are included with the service. Recordings are saved for up to 9 months.

The basic service is $35 per month, and includes shows from the major networks including KHON2, as well AMC, BBC America, BBC World News, Bravo, BTN, Cartoon Network, CBS Sports Network, CNBC, CNN, Comet TV, Disney, E!, ESPN, FOX News, FOX Sports, Freeform, FX, Golf, HLN, IFC, MSNBC, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, NBC, Newsy, Olympic Channel, Oxygen, POP, Smithsonian, SundanceTV, SYFY, TBS, TCM, Telemundo, Tennis Channel, The CW, TNT, truTV, Universal Kids, UNIVERSO, USA, WE tv, and YouTube Red Originals.

For an additional fee, Showtime, FOX Soccer Now, Shudder, and Sundance Now are also available.

Since starting the streaming service, the lineup as grown, so this list may change when you try it.

Also note that the service is location based, so while you can watch local programming from KHON2 in Hawaii, you won’t be able to out of the state.

