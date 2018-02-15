Cabanban captures fourth wrestling state title, Leilehua & Baldwin claim team crowns

Championship night of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association wrestling tournament witnessed history.
Saint Louis senior Corey Cabanban, the pound for pound best wrestler in the state according to the Hawaii Prep World rankings became just the fifth boys wrestler and ninth overall to claim four state titles.
Cabanban, defeated Punahou’s Casen Watanabe in the 126-pound champiosnhip match, 7-2, joining Patrick Higa (‘Iolani), Jonathan Spiker (Saint Louis), Brandon Low (Saint Louis) and Joshua Terao (Mid-Pacific) in the ‘grand slam’ fraternity.
As for the team overall titles, the boys crown went to Leilehua 156-155 over Kamehameha and the girls draw was snagged by Baldwin, who outscored Kamehameha 157.5-157.
2018 STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONS
GIRLS 122
Nanea Estrella (lahainaluna)
GIRLS 145
Jahnea Miguel (Baldwin)
BOYS 145
Zayren Terukina (campbell)
GIRLS 155
Kelani Corbett (leilehua)
BOYS 152
Branden Pagurayan (Kapolei)
GIRLS 168
Kapoina Bailey (Konawaena)
BOYS 160
Rysan Leong (kalaheo)
GIRLS 184
Roxie Umu (kealakehe)
BOYS 170
Kaysen Takenaka (iolani)
GIRLS 225
Tangiteina Niutupuivaha (kahuku)
BOYS 182
Brett Barefoot (Leilehua)
GIRLS 97
Xiaolin Mai (roosevelt)
BOYS 195
Alize Wright (campbell)
GIRLS 102
Ira Navarro (lahainaluna)
BOYS 220
Laulii Iosefa (McKinley)
GIRLS 107
Sami Saribay (lahainaluna)
BOYS 285
Ezekiel Samuelu (McKinley)
GIRLS 112
Tiare Ikei (kaiser)
BOYS 106
Coby Ravida (balwin)
GIRLS 117
Macy Higa (roosevelt)
BOYS 113
Elijah Asuncion (moanalua)
BOYS 120
Kysen Terukina (kamehameha)
GIRLS 127
Waipualani Estrella-Beauchamp (baldwin)
BOYS 126
Corey Cabanban (saint Louis)
GIRLS 132
Paige Respicio (kamehameha)
BOYS 132
Kainalu Estrella (Lahainaluna)
GIRLS 138
Teniya Alo (kahuku)
BOYS 138
Noah Wusstig (Moanalua)
Click here for the HHSAA boys and girls brackets. To relive extensive play by play coverage from Hawaii Prep World CLICK HERE