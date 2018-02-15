Cabanban captures fourth wrestling state title, Leilehua & Baldwin claim team crowns

Championship night of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association wrestling tournament witnessed history.

Saint Louis senior Corey Cabanban, the pound for pound best wrestler in the state according to the Hawaii Prep World rankings became just the fifth boys wrestler and ninth overall to claim four state titles.

Cabanban, defeated Punahou’s Casen Watanabe in the 126-pound champiosnhip match, 7-2, joining Patrick Higa (‘Iolani), Jonathan Spiker (Saint Louis), Brandon Low (Saint Louis) and Joshua Terao (Mid-Pacific) in the ‘grand slam’ fraternity.

As for the team overall titles, the boys crown went to Leilehua 156-155 over Kamehameha and the girls draw was snagged by Baldwin, who outscored Kamehameha 157.5-157.

2018 STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONS

GIRLS 122

Nanea Estrella (lahainaluna)

GIRLS 145

Jahnea Miguel (Baldwin)

BOYS 145

Zayren Terukina (campbell)

GIRLS 155

Kelani Corbett (leilehua)

BOYS 152

Branden Pagurayan (Kapolei)

GIRLS 168

Kapoina Bailey (Konawaena)

BOYS 160

Rysan Leong (kalaheo)

GIRLS 184

Roxie Umu (kealakehe)

BOYS 170

Kaysen Takenaka (iolani)

GIRLS 225

Tangiteina Niutupuivaha (kahuku)

BOYS 182

Brett Barefoot (Leilehua)

GIRLS 97

Xiaolin Mai (roosevelt)

BOYS 195

Alize Wright (campbell)

GIRLS 102

Ira Navarro (lahainaluna)

BOYS 220

Laulii Iosefa (McKinley)

GIRLS 107

Sami Saribay (lahainaluna)

BOYS 285

Ezekiel Samuelu (McKinley)

GIRLS 112

Tiare Ikei (kaiser)

BOYS 106

Coby Ravida (balwin)

GIRLS 117

Macy Higa (roosevelt)

BOYS 113

Elijah Asuncion (moanalua)

BOYS 120

Kysen Terukina (kamehameha)

GIRLS 127

Waipualani Estrella-Beauchamp (baldwin)

BOYS 126

Corey Cabanban (saint Louis)

GIRLS 132

Paige Respicio (kamehameha)

BOYS 132

Kainalu Estrella (Lahainaluna)

GIRLS 138

Teniya Alo (kahuku)

BOYS 138

Noah Wusstig (Moanalua)

Click here for the HHSAA boys and girls brackets. To relive extensive play by play coverage from Hawaii Prep World CLICK HERE