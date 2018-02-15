City reaches settlement over auctioned vehicles owned by service members

The city will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars over claims that it sold vehicles owned by active-duty service members without court orders or waivers.

The settlement, reached Thursday with the U.S. Department of Justice, comes as the city continues to struggle with an abundance of abandoned vehicles.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court, centers around four vehicles that were auctioned off between Jan. 1, 2010, and May 16, 2016.

It claims the vehicles were sold in violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA).

According to the Department:

“The SCRA protects servicemembers from certain civil proceedings that could affect their legal rights while they are in military service. One of those protections is the requirement that a person holding a lien on the property or effects of an active-duty servicemember obtain a court order prior to enforcing the lien. By failing to secure court orders before auctioning or disposing of cars owned by protected servicemembers, Honolulu and (contractor) All Island Towing prevented servicemembers from obtaining a court’s review of whether the auction should be delayed or adjusted to account for their military service.”

The settlement requires the city to pay a total of $55,857.95 to three of the affected service members.

The city is also required to pay a $60,788 civil penalty to the United States and to establish a settlement fund in the amount of $150,000 so that other affected service members, who may be eligible to receive compensation, can be compensated.

Also under the agreement, Honolulu must adopt new SCRA-compliant procedures. City officials say steps have already been taken to improve its procedures in the towing, storage, and disposal of vehicles owned by military personnel.

During the motor vehicle registration process, the city says is now obtaining information from service members so that they can more easily be located. To comply with the SCRA, if a service member’s vehicle is towed, the city will issue a notice to the last known address and will provide at least 60 calendars days for the vehicle to be claimed before initiating court proceedings.

“The City and County of Honolulu is grateful for the service provided by members of the armed forces,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the Department of Customer Services. “We regret our unintentional oversight with a small number of SCRA vehicles, and our department has revised its registration forms to allow for improved identification of service members and the vehicles they own.

“The city wishes to thank military leaders stationed on Oahu who have assisted in identifying and locating the owners of these vehicles and also in proactively disseminating information to their service members regarding the proper disposal or storage of their vehicles before departing the island,” Kajiwara added.

View the complaint here.

View the settlement agreement here.