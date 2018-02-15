Girl Scout Cookies are almost here!





It’s more than just a seasonal snack, Girl Scout cookies help shape the lives of thousands of young women everyday.

The Girl Scouts of Hawaii are taking a bite out of this year’s 2018 cookie season!

Starting February 22 through March 31, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at various locations across Hawaii.

This morning on Wake Up 2day and Take2, two Girl Scouts and their moms joined us in studio to talk about this year’s sales.

Gruver says the Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business program in the world, and encourages our scouts to build confidence and use their earnings to improve their communities.

Prior to booth sales, Girl Scouts have the opportunity to reach potential customers beyond their friends and family with Digital Cookie. Digital Cookie is an online platform in which the girls can create their own site and invite customers to purchase cookies and track their sales goals. Customers can also download the newly enhanced Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free for your mobile device or tablet.

Visit gshawaii.org to learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and to find Girl Scout cookies near you.