Ground broken on affordable rental project near Ala Moana

Developer Stanford Carr broke ground Thursday on a new affordable rental project.

Hale Kewalo will be built at the corner of Piikoi and Kona streets, where Home Sweet Home used to be.

There will be 128 rental units available aimed at workforce families. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units will be offered.

“One bedrooms will start off at $588 a month, so for a single person making just under $22,000 a year, someone who works at Ala Moana can live right here right across the street, walk to work, and will also walk to Ala Moana beach park,” Carr said.

Applications will be accepted starting in January 2019, with the project’s anticipated completion in March.