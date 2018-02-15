Kahuku and Punahou advance to title night in Hawaii Hoops

Championship night is set in Hawaii High School boys basketball.

The defending division-I state champions of Kahuku earned a spot in the title game with a Thursday night victory over top-seeded and ILH champion Maryknoll, 49-43.

The Red Raiders who rallied in the fourth quarter got 17 points from Western Kentcky bound center Tolu Smith and 15 points from Ruanui Winitana.

On the other side of the bracket, Punahou ran past Moanalua 75-69. The Buffanblu were led by Zayne Chong who scored 22 points.

It always seemed that the OIA and ILH powers were on a collision course as Punahou and Kahuku will face off for the title two months after a 50-48 win by the Buffanblu at Saint Francis. The Red Raiders won 13 consecutive games following that loss and since December 20th are 16-1.

Tip off for the title is set for 7:30 pm on Friday at the Sheriff Center.

It will follow the division-II championship game between ILH rivals Damien and Saint Francis at 5:00pm.

The Monarchs beat Kalani 45-37 and the Saints got past Kauai 65-42 in the semi finals.

For ticket info, rosters, and much more visit the HHSAA’s Tournament Central.