North Shore community mourns loss of beloved longtime teacher

The North Shore community is mourning the loss of a longtime teacher.

For 44 years, Gail Pule shaped the minds of young students at Sunset Beach Elementary School.

Her influence spanned generations, parents and children taught by the same caring educator.

Pule died on Feb. 13 after suffering a stroke. For four days, she lay in the hospital, unresponsive but alive.

During that time, many of the students she had nurtured over the last four decades came to say their goodbyes.

John John Florence was among them.

Before he became one of the world’s top professional surfers, the winner of the Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau big-wave surf contest was a student in her sixth-grade class.

So was fellow pro surfer Billy Kemper, who kept Pule in his thoughts as he competed nearly halfway around the world.

Fresh off the news that he had shot to the top spot in the World Surf League’s Big Wave Tour rankings, he choked up as he paid tribute to her from Portugal.

“There’s some people back at home right now. One of our teachers, Ms. Pule, I want to give a shoutout to her, and my mom. I love you guys,” Kemper said at the Nazare Challenge awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Pule’s family says musician Jack Johnson, whose child attends Sunset Beach Elementary, even stopped by to play her a tune.

Those who knew Pule say she loved everyone — no matter how famous, or troublesome.

While she may be gone, they say, she is far from forgotten.