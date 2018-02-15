Teens arrested after two armed robberies at Kapolei bus stops

Two men were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning as they waited at separate bus stops in Kapolei.

Three teens were arrested for robbery, and police believe at least one of them is connected to both cases.

The first happened at the Kapolei Transit Center at around 2:30 a.m. A 28-year-old man was assaulted and robbed.

Three hours later, at around 5:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man waiting at the bus stop on Kuloa Avenue was also assaulted and robbed.

Later that day, police arrested three suspects. A 19-year-old man was arrested for the first robbery. Another 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old man were arrested for the second robbery.

Officials believe at least one of the suspects is connected to both cases.

We asked bus riders at the Kapolei Transit Center if they felt safe catching the bus late at night.

“Not all the time, but yeah, some nights it’s crazy over here,” said Raymond Bird. “There’s a lot of people yelling, doing all kind different stuffs.”

“Some days are crazy, because there are always people around. Other than that, no, not really,” said Laola Kealoha-Matautia.

“You hear a lot of stories on the bus, people getting hurt, but this is my only transportation, so I got to do what I got to do to get to you work, you know?” said Shantel Valids. “I try not to think about things like that. I try to be aware of my surroundings.”

Police tell us this case is still under investigation.