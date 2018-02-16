Aloha Friday Fill-up Location (February 16) – Diamond Head

By Published:

It’s that time again, Aloha Friday Fill-up is back and today, February 16, Wake Up 2day is at the Diamond Head location.

It is located at the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart at 3203 Monsarrat Avenue on the corner of Campbell Avenue and Monsarrat.

Get $.50 off gas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are attendants at this Aloha Gas and Island Mart who can walk you through it if you are not sure what to do.

Watch KHON2 and Take2 for a live report from the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart Diamond Head location on Monsarrat Avenue.

 

 

