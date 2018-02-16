How to help your child cope following Florida shooting

The deadly high school shooting in Florida has caused anxiety in children and parents.

What do you say to a child about the tragedy? How do you get them to share their worries?

This morning on Wake Up 2day, psychologist Dr. Allana Coffee joined us in studio to talk about guiding this delicate conversation and how to be thoughtful at the same time.

Coffee offered these tips:

Consider the setting and the timing – after dinner

Find out what they know – “What have you heard about this?”

Share your feelings with your child. parents can acknowledge and role model feelings.

Tell the truth. Give facts at a level they can understand without graphic details. “I don’t know”

Above all, reassure your children that you will do everything you know how to do to keep them safe and to watch out for them.

She also reminded parents to take care of themselves.

Turn off the news.

Take a break.

Engage in physical activity.

Do something that will lift your spirits and those of your family.