Kamehameha Schools settles sexual abuse lawsuit for $80 million

Kamehameha Schools has settled a lawsuit that alleges decades of sexual abuse by a school psychiatrist on dozens of young victims.

At least 32 students claim they were abused by psychiatrist Dr. Robert Browne between 1962 to 1984.

Browne died in 1991, shortly after the first allegations surfaced.

In a settlement agreement announced Friday, the school will pay $80 million to those victims.

It will also establish an independently run hotline, so that anyone can report abuse or provide information of wrongdoing at any of the school’s campuses or in the organization. An independent person, such as a lawyer or child abuse expert, will review and respond to any hotline complaints, and decide whether to call police or Child Welfare Services, or recommend internal action.

The school will also implement extensive training for faculty to prevent future abuse with an advisory group of experts in the field of childhood sexual abuse.

Lastly, the school agreed to establish a recovery fund for students who were/are victims of abuse, physical or sexual. The money would go toward therapy, medical reimbursements, and programs.

“This settlement will cause Kamehameha Schools to commit substantial resources to this new program to identify, respond to, and report allegations of abuse immediately and to financially assist those students who have been the victims of abuse, even if they did not file a lawsuit,” said Mark Davis, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs.

The school never openly acknowledged the claims of sexual abuse had any merit until last December, when CEO Jack Wong issued a public apology. He wrote:

“We are working tirelessly to make amends, and this is my promise to you: We will do what is pono for these victims of Dr. Browne’s abuse. We will not allow incidents of abuse to go unnoticed, unreported, or unaddressed. We will listen, learn, improve, and work hard every day to keep our keiki secure and safe.”

