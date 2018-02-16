Less than a day after sinks repaired at Waialae Beach Park, vandals strike again

For the second time in a week, vandals have damaged the restrooms at Waialae Beach Park.

The first incident was discovered Friday morning, Feb. 9.

While conducting routine cleaning, staff found four completely destroyed sinks in both the women’s and men’s side of the comfort station.

An in-house repair team with the Department of Parks and Recreation was able to replace the sinks Monday morning, Feb. 12, at an estimated cost of $2,000.

Less than a day after those repairs, Honolulu police reported that one of the replaced sinks on the women’s side was demolished in a similar manner. That is believed to have occurred sometime Monday evening.

“This is so disheartening and frustrating,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “It’s difficult enough maintaining public facilities, but to go back and replace what vandals destroyed makes the job much harder. These careless and disrespectful actions impact facilities that we all use, and it is really the entire community that suffers when these amenities are needlessly damaged.”

Both situations are being investigated by the Honolulu Police Department.

If caught, the vandal(s) could be charged with criminal property damage. The first case is considered second-degree criminal property damage, a Class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Officials are now considering additional security measures, including gates and security cameras.

From 2014 to 2017, Department of Parks and Recreation crews responded to some 660 cases of vandalism, costing the city over $548,000.

That did not include damage to park facilities that required larger capital improvement projects to repair the facility, such as when the bathroom facility at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park was destroyed by two arson incidents.

The project to completely repair the damage to that comfort station cost $337,000.