Makiki community asks officials what can be done about illegal racing on Tantalus

Related Coverage Police suspect racing in crash that left top triathlete critically injured

One of the state’s top triathletes remains in the hospital three weeks after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle on Tantalus.

On Thursday night, members of that community spoke out against illegal racing and drifting, which they say has been going on for years.

For the first hour and a half of the meeting, there was only one topic on the minds of people attending the Makiki Neighborhood Board meeting, illegal racing. Specifically drifting.

The discussion brought to the forefront by the crash that sent Lectie Altman to the hospital with life altering injuries.

One of the attendees tonight was her attorney Rick Fried.

“There must be something that can be done other than having police stationed there 24/7. So I was wondering if they have any thoughts on what’s feasible,” Fried said.

Police officers took questions for close to 30 minutes from residents, covering topics ranging from increasing patrols, to what types of traffic calming measures might work best.

Councilmember Carol Fukunaga was also in the crowd and talked about possible legislation to cut down on drifting.

“Some of the proposals that we have looked at include anti-cruising legislation. We have looked at legislation on the mainland. One proposal is actually an anti-drifting type of proposal which would impose stricter penalties on those who are otherwise identified as either drifting or racing,” Fukunaga said.

We’ll continue to track any legislation that relates to drifting and let you know what happens.

Fukunaga said tonight she’s already met with the city to discuss possible solutions.