Rees leads Rainbow Warriors to season opener vs Air Force

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i baseball team opens up the 2018 campaign on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium as host to the Air Force Academy, pitting Big West against Mountain west in the season-opening series. These teams are meeting for the 32nd time and the first time since 2010.

Projected Starters (2017 Stats)

Friday, Feb. 16 Saturday, Feb. 17 Sunday, Feb. 18 (G1) Sunday, Feb. 18 (G2) Air Force RHP Tyler Mortenson

5.04 ERA, 2-3, 30.1 IP,

35 K, 20 BB RHP Matt Hargreaves

6.75 ERA, 4-5, 72.0 IP,

64 K, 31 BB RHP John Byrnes

N/A TBA Hawai’i RHP Jackson Rees

4.11 ERA, 5-2, 81.0 IP,

39 K, 34 BB LHP Dominic DeMiero

3.23 ERA, 4-5, 75.1 IP,

41 K, 11 BB RHP Neil Uskali

3.59 ERA, 6-4, 82.2 IP, 44 K, 16 BB TBA

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 28-23, fifth-place Big West finish and return five of their top six hitters and four of their top five pitchers, including 3/4 of the 2017 starting rotation. Hawai’i must account for just two notable position player losses; the most prominent being 26th-round (Houston Astros) MLB Draft selection Josh Rojas at third. Rojas collected the team’s second-highest batting average (.294) and paced the team with a historic count of six triples, in addition to 15 doubles.

Picked seventh in the preseason Big West Coaches Poll, but chosen as high as fourth by national publications, the Rainbow Warriors are led onto the field at Les Murakami Stadium by all-Big West honorable mention senior center fielder Dylan Vchulek, junior catcher Kekai Rios and 2017 Freshman All-American outfielder Adam Fogel. Batting leadoff, Vchulek paced the team with a .302 average and a team-leading 61 hits and 12 stolen bases, as well as 23 RBI and 35 runs. A steady starter at backstop for the third season, Rios hit .282 with 10 doubles, 21 RBI and 29 runs, picking off 14 baserunners. As a rookie in left field, Fogel hit .293 with four home runs and a team-high 16 doubles, registering 27 RBI and 21 runs.

On the mound, the ‘Bows must replace top starter Brendan Horning, who led the team with 89 strikeouts, as well as 18th-round (Chicago Cubs) Draft selection Casey Ryan, who recorded a 1.52 ERA and 3-0 record with two saves. However, it was a collective pitching staff effort in pitchability that led UH to the nation’s top walks average (2.25 per game) and 40th-ranked strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.54).

The team’s ERA leader, left-handed redshirt junior Dominic DeMiero returns after ranking 28th nationally with only 1.31 walks per outing. DeMiero recorded a 3.23 ERA with a 4-5 record, 41 strikeouts and only 11 walks in 13 appearances, despite being hampered by an injury late in the season. Senior Neil Uskali went 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA, striking out 44 with only 16 walks in 15 appearances. Rounding out the trio of returning starters, redshirt junior Jackson Rees was 5-2 with a 4.11 ERA, striking out 39 in 14 appearances.

Additionally, Freshman All-American closer Dylan Thomas is back in the fold after locking up a 2.01 ERA, 1-0 record and NCAA 59th-best nine saves a year ago. He was named on Monday to the Stopper of the Year Award watch list and just received his bid to play in the Cape Cod Baseball League next summer. Thomas allowed only five runs in 17 appearances and struck out 20.

The Falcons finished fifth in the Mountain West with a 27-26 overall record. Air Force led the nation with the NCAA’s top batting average (.344), pacing the nation with 153 doubles (2.89 DPG), registering the nation’s second-highest scoring offense (8.8 RPG). AFA ranked in the top 18th in home runs (75) and were 31st in triples (19). However, the pitching staff logged a 7.58 collective ERA, allowing 8.3 runs per outing.

The Falcons lose the efforts of the nation’s third-best hitter Adam Groesbeck (.410, 23 doubles, 8 HR, 42 RBI), 21st-best hitter Bradley Haslam (.380, 51 RBI, 10 HR) and Russell Williams (.362, 41 RBI, 8 HR). AFA loses four of their top five hitters for the 2018 season, a group that netted a combined .380 average, 69 doubles, 40 home runs and 193 RBI.

Senior All-Mountain West shortstop Tyler Zabojnik leads the falcons into 2018 after hitting .366 with 47 RBI and 52 runs, tying Groesbeck for the team lead with 23 doubles – the 14th most in the nation. Junior Preseason All-American first baseman Nic Ready batted .340 with 22 doubles, 11 homers, 53 RBI and 47 runs. Junior outfielder Drew Wiss also hit .357 with 13 doubles and 39 runs a year ago.

Right-handed junior Matt Hargreaves topped the Falcons with a 6.75 ERA and 4-5 record in 15 appearances, striking out 64 with 31 walks – projected to pitch the second game of the series. Leading off the season, right-handed junior Tyler Mortenson worked largely in relief last year with a 5.04 ERA, 2-3 record and two saves in 16 outings, striking out 35 with 20 walks. Right-handed Milton, Ga. rookie John Byrnes is expected to open Sunday’s doubleheader for AFA, coming off an All-Region senior prep season. Left-handed junior Ethan Nichols also returns after going 5-3 with a 7.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts last year.

Former Western Athletic Conference (WAC) foes, the Rainbow Warriors and Falcons meet for the 32nd time in a series initiated in 1967. Hawai’i leads the all-time series 24-7, with UH winning the last five contests. UH is 34-15 in season openers and looks to win its first season-opener in five years.

After meeting the Falcons, the Rainbow Warriors will extend the 12-game home stand next weekend as hosts to West Coast Conference Co-Champions and NCAA Regional team Brigham Young, Feb. 22-24 at Les Murakami Stadium.

University of Hawai’i Games 1-4

What: Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (0-0) vs. Air Force Falcons (0-0)

When: Friday, February 16, 6:35 p.m. HT

Saturday, February 17, 6:35 p.m. HT

(DH) Sunday, February 18, 1:05 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, O’ahu (Les Murakami Stadium)

Television: Spectrum Sports

Live Video Streaming: Spectrum

Radio: All games will be broadcast live on the radio with Jim Leahey and Scott Robbs covering each game on the call. Friday’s opener and both games of Sunday’s doubleheader will air on ESPN Honolulu 1420 AM. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on NBC Sports 1500 AM. Neighbor islands can listen to the Friday and Sunday games live on KNUI on Maui, KHLO in Hilo, KKON in Kona and KTOH on Kaua’i.

Audio Webcast: www.ESPN1420am.com | www.NBSSportsRadioHawaii.com

Live Stats: Live in-game stats will be provided by Hawai’i Athletics throughout the series at the links listed below.

Promotions: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the series sponsor and will be giving away great prizes each day. Friday’s contest will be followed by an autograph session on the field. Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate ticket package are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem and Hawaii Pono’i prior to Saturday’s game (Check-in 30 min. prior to first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Members of the military can take advantage of 50% off regularly priced tickets in select areas through GovX. Qualifying military members may log in or sign up on www.govx.com for exclusive ticket discounts. Sunday Funday (Feb. 18): Ticket Package 1 – $25 for family of four (two adults and two youth); Ticket Package 2 – $40 (four adults). Each ticket package includes four (4) upper level tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) bottle soda/water (while supplies last). Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (808) 944-2697 (option 2), walking up to the Les Murakami Stadium Box Office on game day or in advance at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office.

#HawaiiBSB