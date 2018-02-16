TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Great Aloha Run road closures

On Monday, Feb. 19, Presidents Day, more than 20,000 people are expected to take to the streets for the Great Aloha Run.

The 8.15-mile race starts at Aloha Tower and ends at Aloha Stadium.

Proceeds from the event, now in its 34th year, go to Hawaii non-profit organizations.

The run has raised more than $12.4 million for more than 150 organizations, including the Hawaii High School Athletic Association, Girl Scout Council, Leeward Special Olympics, and Lanakila Senior Center.

Prior to the run, Hawaii Pacific Health is holding a three-day expo at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, featuring fitness and children’s activities, live demonstrations, prize giveaways, and exhibit booths.

Hours are Friday, Feb. 16, 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The race itself officially begins at 7 a.m. Monday with road closures to begin at 4 a.m.

Click here for a full list of race-day closures.

There will also be traffic modifications and gate closures at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during the run:

  • Borchers Gate will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 19; Luapele Gate (via Salt Lake Blvd.) will open in its place.
  • Makalapa Gate will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Feb. 18 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Feb. 20.
  • Center Drive and Radford Drive will not be accessible via Kamehameha Highway.
  • Kuntz Gate access via Elliott Street will be modified outbound to allow eastbound traffic on Nimitz Highway.
  • Catlin Drive, Camp Catlin Drive, Peltier Avenue and Puuloa Road will not be accessible from Nimitz Highway.

Click here for more information.

