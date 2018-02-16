Triathlete grateful to be alive, faces ‘long road back’ after Tantalus crash

The bicyclist who was hit by a car on Tantalus Drive last month has a long road to recovery.

Lectie Altman is grateful to be alive, but the 33-year-old champion triathlete is now facing the biggest challenge of her life: to be able to walk again.

Altman says she has no memory of the crash. She was riding her bicycle down Tantalus Drive with other triathletes when a car hit her head-on.

Police say the driver was drift racing.

Altman was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

“I’m alive. I’m here, and I’m thankful for that, but it’s going to be a long road back. There are good days and bad days,” she said.

Altman has casts on both arms and legs, has been through multiple surgeries, and will need more.

She says the good days are when friends come by to support her and there are plenty of those.

“I have gotten angry. I’ve cried. I’ve laughed. I’ve been through a whole span of emotions, and they’re always here,” Altman said.

Bad days are when she’s in constant pain and thinking about whether she’ll ever get back to competing again.

“Do you even think about these things or whether you can do something like that?” KHON2 asked.

“It’s really hard to think about that. I can’t even walk right now,” she said. “I love racing, and training, and competing, and doing things like that, and I don’t know if or when I will be able to do that again.”

She doesn’t remember getting hit by the car, but wants something done to stop the racing in that area.

“It’s illegal, and this is an unfortunate consequence of someone’s decision, and it’s just sad to me,” Altman said.

Altman is grateful to be alive and for the generosity of so many supporters.

“I will never be able to repay everyone for everything, and I’m just, there are so many good people in my life, and I’m just thankful for that,” Altman said.

It’s not clear when Altman will be released from the hospital. Friends have organized a fundraiser to help pay her medical bills.