Visitor hospitalized in critical condition after snorkeling at Shark’s Cove

A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Friday after snorkeling at Shark’s Cove.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m.

Lifeguards were called to the area after relatives discovered the woman unresponsive in the water.

Bystanders performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation until lifeguards took over.

Emergency Medical Services rushed the woman to the emergency room.

The woman was reportedly visiting from Washington. She was wearing a full face mask, and surf was approximately two feet at the time.

According to the Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division, three of Oahu’s four drownings so far this year have occurred at beaches that did not have lifeguards.

Officials urge the public to swim at beaches with lifeguards.

There are no lifeguards stationed at Shark’s Cove.