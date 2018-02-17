Bike lane renamed in honor of cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver

A bike lane in Salt Lake will be renamed to honor the memory of a young bicyclist who was killed while riding several years ago.

Those in the biking community said roads are safer but there’s still work to do.

Zachary Manago was just 18-years-old when he was killed by a hit and run driver in 2010.

His family hopes the renaming of the bike lane will continue to raise awareness about sharing the road.

It’s been 8 years since Manago went out for bike ride but never came home.

His mother, Daphne Manago will soon have a daily reminder of his impact on the community.

City leaders recently voted to rename the Ala Napunani Street bike lane in her son’s memory.

“Losing Zach was very difficult and we miss him every day but you know something like this, something good has come out of it,” Daphne said. “Unfortunately I don’t get to see him riding on it but if it’ll raise awareness for others, it means a lot to our family.”

Zach was on a mission to make roads safer for bicyclists and we’re told it’s becoming a reality.

“There’ve been so many more bike lanes built. It’s radically different, it’s much safer. Still, we got a long way to go,” Chad Taniguchi, Exec. Director of the Hawaii Bicycling League, said.

There are now 59 miles of bike lanes, 2 miles of protected bike lanes, and 40 miles of bike routes across Oahu.

The Hawaii Bicycling League told KHON2 it continues to push for more bike lanes though it’s sometimes met with opposition.

“We have to remind people that having a bike lane, or not, may be the difference between somebody living or dying on the streets,” Taniguchi said.

We’re told a proposal that requires drivers to give bicyclists at least three feet of space when passing is also moving through the legislature.

“That’s the law in 27 states, the majority of states, and so we’re trying to make it the law in Hawaii,” Taniguchi said.

No matter what mode of transportation you choose, we’re told we all have a responsibility to look out for each other.

“Whether you want to walk, skateboard or bike, or drive, you have a right to be safe,” Taniguchi said.

The Hawaii Bicycling League said it offers to educate companies on how to better lookout for bicyclists on the roads.

If you’d like more information, you can contact the league at 808-735-5756.