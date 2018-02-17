Flash flood warning issued for portions of Oahu, flash flood watch for all islands

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Oahu until 12:15 a.m.

At 9:22 p.m., radar indicated persistent moderate to heavy rain continuing along the windward coast of Oahu, extending from Kahuku to Kailua. The Waikane Stream is rising rapidly and flash flooding of Kamehameha Highway near the stream crossing is imminent.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Ahuimanu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Kailua, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Waikane, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, Waiahole, Kahaluu and Kahuku.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 12:15 a.m. if heavy rain persists.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has expanded the Flash Flood Watch to include all Hawaiian Islands.

From 6 p.m. this evening through Monday afternoon.

Abundant low level moisture over the eastern half of the state will spread to the entire island chain tonight and Sunday. A strong upper level trough approaching the state will produce unstable conditions that will generate heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Due to increasing instability, heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop rapidly. Heavy rainfall could affect urban and leeward areas, which are more susceptible to flooding problems.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation.

Please monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.