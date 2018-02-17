Kamehameha Schools faculty member arrested amid allegations of sexual misconduct

A promise for change and a hopeful look toward the future for Kamehameha Schools tainted by the arrest of a faculty member and allegations of sexual misconduct.

A spokesperson this morning confirmed that the Honolulu Police Department has launched an investigation.

Dr. Taran Chun, the head of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, sent a letter to parents Saturday addressing the situation:

“I recently learned about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a faculty member and one of our students. After receiving information pertaining to the allegation, the faculty member was immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave and we are cooperating fully with the Honolulu Police Department in its investigation.”

The announcement comes just one day after a three-year-long sexual abuse case was settled and the school promise to implement changes to protect its students. Attorneys Michael Green and Mark Davis announced in a press conference yesterday, that 32 victims abused by psychiatrist Dr. Robert Browne would be awarded $80 million dollars in the settlement.

Terms of the settlement also required Kamehameha Schools to put additional safeguards in place to protect students.

One of the terms requires the school to teach the entire faculty about sexual abuse.

A faculty member said that they did have a mandatory, two-hour sexual misconduct training Friday. After the training, Dr. Chun told the staff there was an incident of misconduct he had to attend to.

During the press conference yesterday, attorneys for victims in the Browne case said they hope their case will help others.

“Transparency. That is the thing that is ultimately going to protect against future misconduct,” Davis said.

Kamehameha Schools released this statement in light of the new allegations of sexual misconduct by a faculty member:

“Our ability to keep students safe is our top priority. As we continue to strengthen our culture of safety at Kamehameha, it is our responsibility to encourage students to come forward and embrace an environment of vigorous and active reporting, and transparency.”

Here is the full letter sent out to parents by Kamehameha Schools:

February 17, 2018

Aloha mai kākou,

I wanted to alert you to a difficult and sensitive situation on our High School Campus here at Kapālama.

As we have been heightening awareness about the safety of our haumāna especially preventing, identifying, and reporting sexual abuse through strengthening our procedures, increasing training, and working to give students a stronger voice, we anticipate learning of additional incidences of abuse. We want all victims to feel safe to speak up, so that we can support them and learn how to better keep current and future students safe.

I recently learned about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a faculty member and one of our students. After receiving information pertaining to the allegation, the faculty member was immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave and we are cooperating fully with the Honolulu Police Department in its investigation.

To respect the privacy of our students and avoid interfering with the police investigation, we are limited in the information we can share at this time. Any behavior that jeopardizes the safety and well-being of our students, which includes by the predator or by any employee who fails to appropriately report suspected abuse, is completely unacceptable. I not only join the entire community in demanding more of us, I hold myself responsible for the safety of Kapālama students.

Kamehameha Schools does not tolerate inappropriate or abusive behavior of any kind. We are committed to the physical, mental and emotional safety and well-being of our students, spearheaded by the enterprise Mālama Ola division. We encourage you and your children to let us know if you experience or witness anything that may be harmful to your child or anyone else through the Hi’ikua Help Line at 1-844-284-2640, or clicking on this link.

And as always I want you to feel safe and comfortable in sharing your mana’o with me or any KSK administrator or faculty member. I want to reaffirm my utmost dedication to the safety and well-being of our keiki. The safety of your keiki is our highest priority and we will always make time to work together to create a pu’uhonua for them to feel safe and thrive.

Mahalo a nui loa,

Dr. Taran Chun, Ed.D

Po’o Kula, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

