Lopez powers Rainbow Wahine to split doubleheader

HENDERSON, Nev.—The University of Hawai’i softball team split their Friday doubleheader on Day 2 of the Marucci Desert Classic in Henderson, Nev. the Rainbow Wahine fell to SeattleU, 4-2 but bounced back to overpower New Mexico 5-1. Against the Lobos, UH pitcher Brittany Hitchcockevened her record at 1-1 while striking out a career-high 12 batters while the ‘Bows were propelled on offense by a three-run home run by Callee Heen and two solo shots by Nicole Lopez.

SeattleU 4, Hawai’i 2

Box score (html)

The Rainbow Wahine started the game well, but ultimately were unable to hold onto the lead against Seattle down the stretch.

After retiring the RedHawks in order to start the game, UH posted two runs in the bottom of the first. Danielle Garcielita led off the home half of the first with a walk. After a strikeout, Nicole Lopez rapped a single to leftfield which pushed Garcielita all the way to third. Cheeks Ramos then hit into a fielder’s choice to the shortstop which drove in Garcielita from third. On the play, Ramos was safe due to an error. Lopez then scored on a throw to second that gunned out Ramos at second to give UH a 2-0 lead.

Seattle’s Madison Cathcart led off the top of the second with a double to the left-centerfield gap. Cathcard later scored on an RBI single by Bailey Thompson to cut their deficit in half, 2-1.

In the fourth, the Redhawks scored a pair of runs to leapfrog into the lead, 3-2. Seattle scored on a sacrifice fly by Molly Campbell with runners at second and third. Later Thompson picked up her second RBI of the game with a single to left that drove in Cherise Silvan.

Seattle then put the game on ice as they scored one final run in the top of the seventh as Kaylee Ree drove in Alyson Matricotti from third with a sac fly to center.

UH pitcher Dana Thompsen (0-1) threw a complete game in the loss. She gave up four runs on eight hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Seattle’s Andie Larkins recorded the win, throwing the first 4.0 innings. She gave up two runs with two walks and two strikeouts. Carley Nance picked up the save, throwing the final 3.0 shutout innings. She had no walks with a strikeout and did not allow a hit.

Hawai’i 5, New Mexico 1

Box Score (html)

In their second game of the day, Hawai’i again got off to a good start, recorded four runs in the top of the first. Garcielita led off the game with an opposite-field double laced down the leftfield line. Bree Soma was then hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Callee Heen followed by blasting a three-run home run over the rightfield fence. The Lobos then made a pitching change with Krissy Fortner coming in to relieve Alexis Ruel. But the first batter to face Ruel, Lopez, launched her first solo home run of the game over the centerfield fence to give the ‘Bows an early 4-0 lead.

The Lobos posted a run on the board in the bottom of the fourth. D’Andra DeFlora led off the frame with a single up the middle. She moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Andrea Howard and scooted to third on a passed ball. After a flyout to right, Cameryn O’Grady drove in DeFlora with a double to rightfield.

Hawai’i added another run in the top of the seventh when Lopez launched her second solo home run of the game. She recorded a career-high with her two homers in one game.

UH starter Brittany Hitchcock earned her first complete game win of the young season. She stymied the Lobo hitters, striking out a career-high 12 batters while walking none. Hitchcock evened her record to 1-1. She gave up one run on three hits and faced just 24 batters in seven innings of work. She retired the first nine batters in a row to start the game.

UNM’s starter Ruel (1-2) took the loss. She did not record an out, but gave up three runs on two homers. Fortner threw seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

The Rainbow Wahine will play another doubleheader on Day 3 of the Marucci Desert Classic on Saturday. UH will first take on Utah State at 11:30 am HT followed by Idaho State at 4:00 pm HT.