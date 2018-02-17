Makaha’s Medeiros gifts ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone paniolo hat ahead of showdown

Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros carries the reputation of one of the most genuine competitors not only in the UFC, but all of sports.

The 15th-ranked UFC welterweight took his aloha to the big stage Saturday, gifting his opponent Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone a paniolo hat before their weigh-in at UFC Fight Night 126 in Austin, Texas Saturday.

“It is in our Hawaiian culture to be givers,” Medeiros posted on his Instagram account.

Medeiros, who defeated the Brazilian Cowboy Alex Oliveira in December, looks to become a paniolo pounder Sunday when he headlines a main event for the first time in his Octagon career.

“Cowboy is Cowboy,” Medeiros told Fox Sports 1 after his weigh-in Saturday.

“It’s pretty self explanatory and I feel like he’s the fighter that will bring out the best in me and just cowboys are tough. That was proven in December so Hawaiian is bringing the heat.”

The matchup between a pair of kickboxers is stylistically pleasing to UFC fans and oddsmakers in Las Vegas. Cerrone and Medeiros are listed by Bovada at even -115.

Medeiros and Cerrone top the main card which starts at 4:00 p.m. HST and will air live on Fox Sports 1.