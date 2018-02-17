Wahine softball sweeps doubleheader

HENDERSON, Nev.—The University of Hawai’i softball team (3-2) swept Saturday’s doubleheader against Utah State and Idaho State. In their opener, UH came from behind to win the game in the top of the seventh to defeat former WAC rival Utah State, 3-1. In their final game of the day, the Rainbow Wahine dominated Idaho State, defeating the Bengals, 18-0. Both games were played at the Stephanie Lynn Craig Softball Complex in Henderson, Nev. on Saturday afternoon.

Hawai’i 3, Utah State 1

Box Score (html)

The Aggies and ‘Bows were locked into a pitcher’s duel early. Utah State broke a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to go up 1-0. But the ‘Bows battled back to knot the score at 1-1 in the top of the sixth and rallied with two outs to score twice in the top of the seventh for the comeback win.

In the bottom of the fifth, Utah State’s Bailee Trapp hit a home run to centerfield to give USU a 1-0 lead. The Aggies went on to load the bases in the frame, but UH escaped without further damage.

In the top of the sixth, UH rallied with two outs to tie the game. Callee Heen drew a two-out walk and pinch runner Chardonnay Pantastico took her place at first. Nicole Lopez then ripped a double through the leftside of the infield into the left-center gap for a double to drive in Pantastico from first base, to tie things up at 1-1.

Hawai’i vaulted to a 3-1 lead in the top of the six. Rachael Turner led the inning off with a single to center.Heather Cameron followed with an infield single to the pitcher which pushed pinch-runner Courtney Hirukoto second base. After a line-out to second, Danielle Garcielita hit a ground out to third, that advanced both Hiruko and Cameron into scoring position. Britnee Rossi then came through with a clutch double to center to drive in both Hiruko and Cameron to take the lead.

Utah State’s Jordyn McCracken and UH starting pitcher Dana Thompsen both fired complete games in the circle. Thomsen evened her record at 1-1. She allowed one run while scattering eight hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. McCracken gave up three runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Hawai’i 18, Idaho State 0 (5 innings)

Box Score (html)

The Rainbow Wahine came out firing on all cylinders in the second game against Idaho State. Hawai’i won the game 18-0, erupting for eight runs alone in the third inning. It was the most runs scored by UH since the ‘Bows defeated San Jose State 22-3 in five innings on Feb. 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nev. UH won by the mercy rule (five innings) for the first time since defeating Harvard last season, 10-2 in five innings.

Garcielita led off the game with a single back to the pitcher. Rossi followed with a walk and Heen followed with a single to right that drove in Garcielita. Lopez then ripped a double to left-centerfield to drive in both Heen and Rossi. Alyssa Sojka then executed a sacrifice bunt to push Lopez to third. After a strikeout,Rachael Turner drove in Lopez with a single to left to give the ‘Bows a 4-0 lead.

In the second inning, Rossi launched her first collegiate home run with an inside the part homer to left. Heen followed with a triple pulled down the rightfield line. Lopez quickly drove in Heen with a single to left. An error on the shortstop allowed Lopez to scoot to second and she later scored on a Turner single down the leftfield line.

Hawai’i then exploded for eight runs in the top of the third. Jennifer Iseri led the frame off with a single up the middle. Iseri, who advanced to second on a wild pitch, hustled into third on an error by the first baseman on a ball hit by Garcielita. Both runner moved up a base on another wild pitch. Rossi then walked to load the bases for Heen who drove in Iseri with an RBI single up the middle. Lopez kept things rolling with another single to center that drove in Garcielita. After a strikeout, Rossi scored on the third wild pitch of the inning. Ramos then drew a walk to load the bases again and Turner followed with an RBI walk to push Heen across the plate. Laura Jaquez then stepped in to pinch hit and blasted a grand slam over the leftfield fence to give UH an 15-0 lead.

In the fourth, the ‘Bows kept things rolling. Lopez drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a comebacker to the pitcher hit by Hiruko. Ramos followed with another walk. Madison Veldman entered the game as a pinch hitter and laced a double to left-centerfield to drive in Lopez. Jaquez also walked to put runners at the corners. Iseri then hit a single to left to score Ramos. Later, Chardonnay Pantastico hit to the rightside that resulted in a ground-out unassisted at first with the bases loaded that drove in Veldman for an 18-0 lead.

UH starting pitcher, senior Brittany Hitchcock and freshman Emily Klee combined for a shutout. Hitchcock earned the win to improve to 2-1. She threw four innings, allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts. Klee tossed the final frame and gave up two hits.

Idaho State’s Mariah Mulcahy took the loss, dropping her record to 0-3. She threw 2.0 innings, allowed seven runs on nine hits with a walk and two K’s. Danni Ryan threw the final three innings, allowing 11 runs on eight hits with seven walks and a strikeout.

The Rainbow Wahine continue play in the Marucci Desert Classic on Sunday, Feb. 18 with a single game against Boise State at 9:15 a.m. HT at the SLC Field 3.

