Cerrone stops Medeiros at UFC Austin

Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros fell by TKO to UFC superstar Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 132 in Austin, Texas Sunday night.

The two fighters exchanged hugs before the action began, and traded vicious combinations throughout the first round.

Cerrone first wobbled Medeiros at the 2:41 mark of the round, but let Medeiros back to his feet after Yancy slipped on the canvas.

With just seconds remaining in the round, Cerrone tagged Medeiros with a straight right hand. He would finish the wobbled Medeiros with ground and pound as referee Herb Dean stopped the fight with 0:02 left.

Medeiros falls to 15-5-1 in his MMA career, snapping a three fight winning streak.