Kaneohe resident escapes lightning strike unharmed, home left with a gaping hole

It was also a close call for a Kaneohe resident when lightning struck his condo while he was inside. He was not hurt, but his home was damaged.

The lightning that struck a condo in Kaneohe late Saturday night caused significant damage, leaving a gaping hole in the roof .

KHON2 spoke with the man who was home at the time.

Luckily he wasn’t hurt, but we’re told the lightning strike was so strong some residents said it shook their walls and it was heard throughout the entire complex.

A tarp draped across the stairs and drywall scattered on the floor, it almost looks like resident Ben Cole is remodeling.

“This is actually the very last thing that I ever thought I’d be doing today,” Cole said.

Cole was getting ready for bed a little after 11:00 p.m. Saturday when he heard a deafening sound and saw a huge flash of light.

“I mean it was just an explosion, literally. It was completely disorienting you know, it felt, I could feel the energy come through the house,” Cole said. “My ears were ringing literally probably for about an hour afterwards. It felt like somebody literally set off a bomb inside my house.”

That bomb was actually a bolt of lightning that went through the roof of his unit.

A giant hole was left behind after the drywall dust settled.

“I felt the whole thing, you felt the pressure, the electricity. All my hairs were standing up everywhere, it was pretty wild,” Cole said.

Cole said his apartment also smelled like smoke.

Luckily the lightning strike didn’t spark a fire. but rain started gushing in.

“I called the resident manager because it was like ‘oh my goodness I’ve got literally a river flowing down my stairs at the moment,'” Cole said.

Firefighters came and placed a tarp over the damage.

This is what the roof looked like from the outside on Sunday morning.

Cole told KHON2 he’s still shocked by how close he was to danger, but he’s just glad it wasn’t worse.

“I wish Hawaii had a lottery because I would’ve gone and bought a lottery ticket last night!” Cole joked.

There’s no word on the cost of the damage but Cole said he does have insurance.