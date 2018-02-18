Rainbow Wahine top Boise State for 4th straight win

HENDERSON, Nev.—The University of Hawai’i softball team (4-2) won its fourth-straight game with a 3-1 win over former WAC rival, Boise State on Sunday afternoon. Senior pitcher Brittany Hitchcock improved to 3-1 with a complete game victory on day four of the Marucci Desert Classic at the Stephanie Lynn Craig Softball Complex in Henderson, Nev.

In the top of the second, Boise State had a pair of two-out singles, but Hitchock squelched the rally with her second strikeout of the game.

The Rainbow Wahine posted two runs in the bottom of the second. Nicole Lopez led the inning off with a double to left. After a strikeout, Cheeks Ramos reached on an error on the centerfielder allowing Lopez to go to third to put runners at the corners. Rachael Tuner followed by hitting a single up the middle to drive in Lopez and move Ramos to third. Courtney Hiruko then came in to pinch run for Turner at first. Hiruko stole second and Laura Jaquez then drew a walk to load the bases. Jennifer Iseri reached on second straight walk to drive in Ramos.

In the top of the sixth, Boise State started the frame with three consecutive singles—including an RBI base hit by Halle Harger that drove in Jessica McKay form second. The Broncos went on the load the bases with two outs, but the UH defense halted the BSU rally as rightfielder Britnee Rossi threw out the batter-runner at first to Turner to end rally and preserve UH’s 2-1 lead.

The ‘Bows got the run right back in the bottom of the sixth. Alyssa Sojka got a one-out walk and stole second. Later with two outs, Turner came through in the clutch, driving in Sojka with an RBI single to centerfield to give UH a 3-1 lead.

After bringing seven batters to the plate in the top of the sixth, the Broncos were retired in order to seal the win for the ‘Bows.

Hitchcock fired 7.0 innings and gave up one run on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Boise State’s Gianna Mancha allowed three runs on three hits with five walks and nine strikeouts in six innings of work.

Hawai’i will conclude the Desert Classic on Monday, Feb. 19 with a single game against UNLV at 12:00 pm at Eller Media Stadium.

