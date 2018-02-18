Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with Take 2’s Kelly Simek and Kristine Uyeno

Sam and John team up with Kelly Simek and Kristine Uyeno, the hosts of KHON2’s new show, Take 2. They prepare a feast, including steak and shrimp, and even find a use for leftover rotisserie chicken.

Steak and Potato Medley

2 steaks

1/2 cup of Noh’s Spicy Garlic Salt

1 package of mushrooms, quartered

1 package of cherry tomatoes, sliced

1 onion, julienned

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of Aloha Shoyu

2 teaspoons of olive oil

Rub steaks with Noh’s Spicy Garlic Salt. Add one teaspoon of olive oil to a medium-sized pan. Bronze steaks, two minutes per side over a medium-high heat. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a medium-sized pan, add mushrooms, garlic, butter, and one teaspoon of olive oil. Sautee over a medium heat. Remove from heat, and pour over steak.

Shrimp and Spinach Saute

2 pounds of shrimp, peeled

3 teaspoons of olive oil

1 1/2 cups of spinach

1/2 cup of onions, julienned

Salt and Pepper

In a separate dish, add 1 teaspoon of olive oil to uncooked shrimp and mix. Add salt and pepper to uncooked shrimp to taste. In a medium pan, add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add shrimp, spinach, and onions. Sautee on a medium-high heat until shrimp is firm.

Country Hash

1 medium-sized potato, cubed

1 cup brussels sprouts, chopped

1/2 cup of mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup of onions, julienned

1/2 cup of cooked bacon, chopped

1/4 cup of dried cranberries

A handful of Chex cereal, crushed

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Add 1 teaspoon of olive oil to a medium pan. Add potatoes, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onions, bacon, and cranberries and caramelize all ingredients over a medium-high heat.Remove from heat and garnish with crushed Chex cereal.

Chicken Tofu

1/2 rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 package of firm tofu sliced

1 1/2 cups of spinach

1/2 cup of onions, julienned

1/2 cup of brussels sprouts, chopped

1 tablespoon of garlic, minced

4 teaspoons of Aloha Shoyu Somen Salad Dressing

2 teaspoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of guava jelly

1 teaspoon of salt

Add one teaspoon of salt to a pot of water and bring to a boil. Add brussels sprouts and boil for about five minutes. Remove brussels sprouts with a slotted spoon, and place into a bowl of ice water to stop cooking. Add 2 teaspoons of olive oil to a medium-sized pan. Add chicken, spinach, onions, brussels sprouts, garlic, Aloha Shoyu Somen Salad Dressing, and guava jelly and sautee over a medium-heat. Place tofu in a large, heat-resistant dish. Remove all ingredients from heat, and pour over tofu.