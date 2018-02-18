Windward Oahu braces for rounds of rain, flooding

Flood waters have swept mud and debris through much of the Kahaluu and Waikane area. Residents and businesses tell us they’re preparing for a long week of cleaning up the mess.

Even businesses like Sunshine Arts were forced to shut down.

“My whole focus is save the art, get everything up, and water is coming in. I can’t stop it,” said owner of Sunshine Arts Jim Franklin. “I learned earlier that if I built a flood wall most of the water will stay out, the flood wall always helps us but sometimes the flood is so big that it goes over the wall.”

Nearby streams overflowed and knocked over several fence panels, which were later found by neighbors a few yards away.

State crews were busy dredging up all the collected debris in Kahaluu Stream to clear the drainage.

That’s when another round of rain and flood waters pounded the Windward side in the afternoon.

Gushing water so strong – some of it broke through asphalt on multiple roads along Kamehameha Highway.

Water levels rose up once again causing vehicles to stall. Heavy flooding became dangerous, so officials had to close certain sections of Kamehameha Highway off and turn drivers away.

“We are afraid to go back the other way because it was bad enough that we were wondering if we would make it through in the first place,” said Michael Henrie of California. “We decided the best course of action might be to stay in a place where there not water running.”

As the rain continues, you can expect lane closures and delays. But if you can – avoid Kamehameha Highway on the Windward side.