Ask a Specialist: A Weight-Loss Journey, From Professional to Patient

She weighed more than 300 pounds, and worked for a successful weight-loss program. And so, Cheryl Castillo, RN, decided to become a patient of the program she worked at and found great success for herself. Learn more about her weight-loss journey with bariatric surgery. Join Cheryl, Patient Care Coordinator for the Queen’s Comprehensive Weight Management Program, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

If you are committed to losing weight, feeling better and improving obesity-related health issues, the Queen’s Comprehensive Weight Management program can help. Their team of doctors, dietitians, physical therapists and psychologists are with you all the way, dedicated to helping you lose weight through a variety of means, including individualized meal planning, weight-loss surgery and more. Call 691-7546 or go to www.queensmedicalcenter.org/weightloss