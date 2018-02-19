Guam veteran says son denied medivac to Hawaii for needed surgery

A father in Guam is pleading for help to get his son to a hospital in Hawaii.

He says because of new rules his son will not get here until Friday and he’s afraid that might be too late.

Walter Duenas says his son has been airlifted here twice before with no problems. This time, he says his son’s condition is worse than ever and he can’t understand why he’s being forced to wait.

Duenas says his son Robert has a condition that forces his stomach to get bloated, which requires surgery. In the past he and his son were airlifted to Hawaii for treatment. He is a retired Army veteran, so the arrangements are done through the military.

He says there’s been a change in procedures, so now he and his son have to fly to Okinawa first and wait there until Friday before flying to Hawaii.

“Because they changed the rules now that you’re retired they can’t medevac your son?” KHON2 asked

“Apparently that’s what they’re saying. They can’t medevac him as a critical evac patient to anywhere now. We have to go to Okinawa and stay there for four more days before we can fly to Hawaii. At what point, and how large, are we gonna continue to let his belly grow without having to do surgery or transporting him to the specialist in Hawaii that knows what to do and knows how to care for Robert before it’s too late,” Duenas said.

Right now his son is at a hospital in Guam, but he says the doctors there are not able to do the surgery that his son needs.

We’re still checking with the military and veterans organizations to find out why the changes were made, and if anything can be done to get little Robert here sooner.