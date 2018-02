Iron Chef Morimoto is in town for the grand opening of his new restaurant, Morimoto Asia Waikiki, at the Alohilani Resort. Morimoto Asia Waikiki is Chef Morimoto’s Pan-Asian dining experience that showcases flavors from across the Asian continent with an emphasis on China, Korea, Japan and Thailand.

Chef Morimoto joined us in studio to talk about his new restaurant and to put together a few of the dishes.

https://www.alohilaniresort.com/dining/morimoto-asia/